Dawn Kowal is a beloved member of the Weinstein JCC early education staff and a respected artist and crafts woman in the RVA community. In her first Weinstein JCC Gallery show, Dawn will share the beautiful ink designs she has been creating for years. Dawn takes visually recognizable graphic images and puts her own unique and eclectic spin on them in a way that is fun, exciting and engaging.

This show will run in the Sara D. November Gallery January 4 - February 8.

FREE and open to all