David Roussève’s latest work is an evening-length blend of dance, music, video, text, theatre, and visual design that seeks to redefine biography and find the truth of the life of composer Billy Strayhorn. As Duke Ellington’s main arranger and writing collaborator, Strayhorn (1915-1967) wrote or co-wrote Ellington signatures like "A Train," "Satin Doll," "Something to Live For," and "Rain Check." Being gay, out, and living in Harlem in the 1940s to 1960s, however, he never received full credit for his work. He chose instead to lead a remarkably private life, whether by choice or, as suggested by biographer David Hadju, because he knew that the larger public would not be as accepting of his sexual identity as was the Ellington extended family. Hajdu writes, “It really was truth or consequences, and Billy went with truth.” Choreographer, writer, director, and filmmaker Roussève is a Guggenheim Fellow and is a professor of choreography with UCLA’s Department of World Arts and Cultures/Dance. He founded the dance-theatre company REALITY in 1988, which has toured throughout the U.S., Europe, and South America.
David Roussève/REALITY: "Halfway to Dawn"
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Theater & Dance
Most Popular
Summer Music Festivals
The ultimate guide for 2018. more
Virginia Distillery Co.
A story of courage and conviction. more
Talkin' Jazz
The only comprehensive collection of Virginia jazz on the web. more