The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229

For three decades, the GRAMMY®-nominated pianist/composer/ arranger David Benoit has reigned supreme as one the founding fathers of contemporary jazz. Born in Bakersfield, California, he grew up in Los Angeles and was bitten by the jazz bug after watching a Charlie Brown special

on television and listening to the music of Vince Guaraldi in 1965. “I was already a fan of the comic strip,” he says, “but when I heard that jazz piano trio, that was the defining moment when I

decided that I wanted to play like Vince Guaraldi.”

The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229

