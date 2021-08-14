Dave Chappell & Steve Abshire

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

An evening of guitar genius! Dave Chappell, a Washington, DC native, is one of the most sought after and respected musicians in the area. For the last several years, he has won the Washington Area Music Awards (WAMMIES) for 'Musician of the Year', 'Rock Instrumentalist of the Year', and 'Roots Rock Instrumentalist of the Year'.

Steve has appeared in concert twice with the "Great Guitars". Once, back in the 1980's with Herb Ellis and Charlie Byrd, (filling in for Barney Kessel), and recently with Bucky Pizzarelli and Frank Vignola. Abshire was a member of various Navy Bands for 24 years, from 1973 to 1997.

