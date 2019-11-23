Daughter's of Penelope Annual Holiday Bazaar

Daughter's of Penelope is excited to host their Annual Vendor Fair. Do some one-stop holiday shopping with our 60 local vendors. There will be a wide variety one-of-a-kind handmade items as well as direct sale merchants with many popular brands. Come get your Greek food (eat here or takeout). There will be Pastitsio, Gyros, Spanokopita, Tiropita, Greek Salad, Grecian Fries and Hot Dogs! Plus...Baklava, Finikia & Kourabiedes. YUM! PLUS...raffle ticket! $1 each or 6 for $5. Have fun choosing which item(s) you want to win. You do not need to be present to win. What a great way to get something for yourself or Christmas presents for others.

**Current vendor list, menu and details are posted on the website.