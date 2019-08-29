“DATAFORM”

The enormous and ever-increasing profusion of information and data that surrounds us is explored in this exhibition suite by three artists whose work incorporates technology-based media to transform data into three-dimensional form.

Daniel Canogar (Madrid), Yorgo Alexopoulos (Los Angeles), and Jim Campbell (San Francisco) incorporate various technologies such as electronics, LEDs (light emitting diodes), computer-generated algorithms, video, and real-time data sourced from the internet to deliver intriguing sculptural works imbued with light, movement, and a range of significant ideas.