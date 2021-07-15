Schilthuizen magnifies urban ecologies to offer readers an up-close look at how flexible and adaptable natural selection can be. The new conditions in our urban environments force wild animals and plants to adapt to challenging environmental conditions like a hotter climate or a divided habitat. Darwin Comes to Town underscores how wildlife and humans co-exist in harmony, particularly in rapid ways unimaginable by renowned biologist, Charles Darwin.
Darwin Comes to Town
to
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
Education & Learning
Jul 1, 2021