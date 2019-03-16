Celebrate St. Patrick’s weekend with one of the world’s current leading traditional Irish ensembles. Hailing from historic County Waterford, Danú will make its second visit to the Moss Arts Center. Their standing room only concerts throughout Ireland feature high-energy performances and a glorious mix of ancient Irish music and new repertoire. For two decades, Danú’s virtuosi players on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki, and vocals (Irish and English), have performed around the globe and recorded seven critically acclaimed albums. Danú will take you on a musical journey to their native Ireland, offering a moving and memorable concert experience.
Danú: "St. Patrick's Celebration"
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Most Popular
Summer Music Festivals
The ultimate guide for 2018. more
Virginia Distillery Co.
A story of courage and conviction. more
Talkin' Jazz
The only comprehensive collection of Virginia jazz on the web. more