Danú: "St. Patrick's Celebration"

Celebrate St. Patrick’s weekend with one of the world’s current leading traditional Irish ensembles. Hailing from historic County Waterford, Danú will make its second visit to the Moss Arts Center. Their standing room only concerts throughout Ireland feature high-energy performances and a glorious mix of ancient Irish music and new repertoire. For two decades, Danú’s virtuosi players on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki, and vocals (Irish and English), have performed around the globe and recorded seven critically acclaimed albums. Danú will take you on a musical journey to their native Ireland, offering a moving and memorable concert experience.