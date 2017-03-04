DanceArtTheater Presents Cafe 53

DanceArtTheater Premieres Café 53, a Socially Driven Commentary on Love, Connection and Culture in America

DanceArtTheater is staging new repertory on March 4’th, 2017 at Fredgren Theater, showcasing the interconnected nature of humanity and life. Hoping to speak to the connectivity of people amid a difficult American climate, Café 53 pushes boundaries by fusing modern dance with communal observation and the hope of showing that we are not alone.

Despite the politically rich DC Metro cityscape surrounding DanceArtTheater and its Company members, Café 53 is brave enough to hope. The professional modern dance company founded by Meredith Barnes and formed in the Northern Virginia region has won praise for previous repertoire in 2016, hailed as the “best of Capital Fringe” by DC Metro Arts, now hopes to continue to put a face to the oft-nonlinear art of modern dance. In fact, many faces and characters create the narrative for this performance, which challenges notions of isolation, oppression and relationships through an intrinsic mix of modern, classical and even jazz influences. Additional artists will present their works as well at the Fredgren Studio Theater at Ballet Nova Center for Dance, including Errant Movement and fusiondance of the DC Metro region.

According to Barnes, “little snippets of people’s lives” inspired the production, including the notion of ‘sonder’- a word that infers a realization that those around you are leading a life as complex as your own. “Creating art within art,” states Barnes, “especially in such a short time frame, is a beautiful sentiment to the inner workings of human lives and the importance of creativity.” Although loneliness and dissolution may seem the curtain to Café 53, it is actually the attempt towards connection, love and activism that stands out the most. A large part of Barnes’s choreographic muse is “acknowledging that people are just people, all trying to exist in a world that seems to marginalize our existence.”

The texture and intricacies of Café 53’s changing landscape and pace could feel akin to art imitating life, but the emotions are most often left to the viewer. A live artist, Diane Cobb, will also be painting upon canvas, allowing the movement and storytelling alone to inspire her improvisational work. Comprised of five distinct works each depicting a different human encounter; Barnes hopes to push the envelope on what makes one life more valuable than another. Whether showcasing the unrelenting current of busy American lives, or challenging notions of human rights and rhythm via a female-driven anthem, Café 53 invites the audience to question society as much as themselves.