Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

This internationally acclaimed, history-making company returns to the Moss Arts Center with a program that includes a new ballet as part of American Evolution, marking the 400th anniversary of historical and defining events in Virginia. “Passages,” which is part of a mixed repertoire program, will express in abstract the fortitude of the human spirit, celebrating the unvanquished spark within that must prevail. Join the celebration of Dance Theatre of Harlem’s historic 50th season, and be among the first to see this new work.

Dance, Theater & Dance
