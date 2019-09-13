This internationally acclaimed, history-making company returns to the Moss Arts Center with a program that includes a new ballet as part of American Evolution, marking the 400th anniversary of historical and defining events in Virginia. “Passages,” which is part of a mixed repertoire program, will express in abstract the fortitude of the human spirit, celebrating the unvanquished spark within that must prevail. Join the celebration of Dance Theatre of Harlem’s historic 50th season, and be among the first to see this new work.
Dance Theatre of Harlem
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Dance, Theater & Dance
Jul 23, 2019
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more