Using precise draftsmanship, technical craftsmanship, and an industrial palette, Dan Dailey’s glass work will be featured at the Chrysler Museum of Art this spring. Dailey’s art portrays his own interpretation of characters inspired by human emotion. Dailey’s work centers around a keen observation and attempt to comment on human nature and society. His works of art have an Art Deco quality and unique graphic sensibility that represent different types of people, expressing character qualities. These pieces tell the history of Dailey’s 40-year career and craftsmanship. This exhibition will display 33 works from February 21, 2020 to June 14, 2020 at the Chrysler Museum of Art.
Dan Dailey: Character Sketch Art Exhibition
Chrysler Museum 245 West Olney Road , Norfolk, Virginia 23510
Chrysler Museum 245 West Olney Road , Norfolk, Virginia 23510
Art & Exhibitions
Jan 30, 2020
