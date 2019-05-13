Dali Quartet with Olga Kern

Robin Hixon Theater, Clay and Jay BarrEducation Center 440 Bank St, Norfolk, Virginia 23510

This engaging quartet, made up of world-class artists from Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the U.S., performs a lively mix of Latin American, classical and romantic repertoire. Critics hail the ensemble’s verve as well as their musicality and precision, describing concerts that “alternately glimmered and blazed” (Philadelphia Inquirer). Hear this lively quartet perform with the Festival’s new Connie & Marc Jacobson Director of Chamber Music Olga Kern, a Van Cliburn Medalist whose “electricity at the keyboard is palpable, and though she generates it from the music itself, as it flows through her fingers it takes on fresh voltage that is unmistakably hers” (The Washington Post).

