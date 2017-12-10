Dailey & Vincent: Spirit of Christmas

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

Come enjoy a country Christmas as this award-winning band returns to our stage for a holiday concert of country and bluegrass favorites. Dubbed the “Rockstars of Bluegrass” by Country Music Television, Dailey & Vincent are extolled throughout the music industry as one of the most exciting Bluegrass bands in America. They chose to record their live DVD and PBS TV special for sold-out audiences in the Hylton Center’s Merchant Hall because of its excellent acoustics, and now they’re coming back to share their talents and wit for a special holiday treat. Their contagious and spirited music has earned them numerous awards, including three Grammy® Award nominations, four Dove awards, one Emmy Award nomination, and 14 International Bluegrass Music Association awards. Get in the spirit with this exceptional holiday experience.

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110
