Dailey & Vincent: Spirit of Christmas

Come enjoy a country Christmas as this award-winning band returns to our stage for a holiday concert of country and bluegrass favorites. Dubbed the “Rockstars of Bluegrass” by Country Music Television, Dailey & Vincent are extolled throughout the music industry as one of the most exciting Bluegrass bands in America. They chose to record their live DVD and PBS TV special for sold-out audiences in the Hylton Center’s Merchant Hall because of its excellent acoustics, and now they’re coming back to share their talents and wit for a special holiday treat. Their contagious and spirited music has earned them numerous awards, including three Grammy® Award nominations, four Dove awards, one Emmy Award nomination, and 14 International Bluegrass Music Association awards. Get in the spirit with this exceptional holiday experience.