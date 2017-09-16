D For Dolls + Chick Lit Candles Trunk Show

We’re thrilled to welcome Nastassja Swift and D For Dolls back to Quirk along with Lisa Richmon of Chick Lit Candles. Both artists will be visiting from the Virginia Beach area and setting up shop in our Main Gallery for this one-day-only event!

D For Dolls is a collection of felted figures that display soft sculpture visuals of girls and women of color. Each figure is unique in that no two ladies are the same and each embody their own individual charm, personality, and sass. Drawing inspiration from African figurines, each felted figure embodies the playfulness and familiarity of dolls with the statuesque nature of sculpture. Nastassja Swift, a multi-disciplinary artist, is the creative force behind D For Dolls. Since graduating from VCU with a BFA in Painting & Printmaking and a minor in Craft/Material Studies, Nastassja’s studio practice has incorporated explorations using paint, printing techniques, and fiber. Her work is reflective of childhood, girhood, and identity, specific to race and gender.

Chick Lit Candles is a collection of pure soy candles with mouthy personalities that riff on relationship quirks. The messages are delivered by the Chick Lit signature rant + chant. In a yin-yang twist, the RANT bites playfully while the CHANT gives perspective. Chick Lit is what happens when the alchemy between a writer chick, a gifted candle maker, and a talent pool of designers and illustrators reveals itself in the form of relevant characters. Lisa started Chick Lit Candles to parlay her storytelling skills and connect people shopping for personalized gifts for occasions like caring for a sick dog, weddings and birthdays. The purpose behind Chick Lit Custom is to illuminate hospitality brands obsessed with customization. Lisa is the co-owner of Roast Rider coffee + tea in Virginia Beach, the specialty coffee shop she founded with her husband Wayne.