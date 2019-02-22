Czech National Symphony Orchestra: "Bernstein Centennial Celebration Tour"

John Mauceri, conductor

Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano

We celebrate the legacy of Leonard Bernstein with this program commemorating the 100th anniversary of his birth. John Mauceri, a mentee and conducting fellow with Leonard Bernstein himself, and singer Isabel Leonard, critically acclaimed for her performances of Bernstein repertoire, join the Czech National Symphony Orchestra (CNSO) in honoring the world-renowned American composer, conductor, and pianist through his music for the concert hall and theatre. The CNSO is renowned for its versatility and range, from classical through contemporary genre, film scores, jazz, and musicals. Leonard, in demand for both opera and recital performances, recently won a Grammy for Best Opera Recording for Thomas Ades’ "The Tempest" and received the 2013 Richard Tucker Award.