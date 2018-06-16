CYT Fredericksburg presents Les Misérables

to Google Calendar - CYT Fredericksburg presents Les Misérables - 2018-06-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CYT Fredericksburg presents Les Misérables - 2018-06-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CYT Fredericksburg presents Les Misérables - 2018-06-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - CYT Fredericksburg presents Les Misérables - 2018-06-16 19:00:00

King George High School 10100 Foxes Way, King George, Virginia 22485

CYT Fredericksburg presents Les Misérables. Winner of over 100 international awards and seen by over 65 million people worldwide, Les Misérables is an epic and uplifting story about the survival of the human spirit. Now adapted for high school performers, Les Misérables School Edition features one of the most memorable scores of all time and some of the most memorable characters to ever grace your stage.

Tickets for this amazing show go on sale Saturday, May 5. Reserve your seats early for the best spots in the theater!

Visit CYTFRED.ORG for more information.

Info
King George High School 10100 Foxes Way, King George, Virginia 22485 View Map
Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - CYT Fredericksburg presents Les Misérables - 2018-06-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CYT Fredericksburg presents Les Misérables - 2018-06-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CYT Fredericksburg presents Les Misérables - 2018-06-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - CYT Fredericksburg presents Les Misérables - 2018-06-16 19:00:00
Blaze A Trail Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular