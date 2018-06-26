Cynthia Myron: Artist-in-Residence

Cynthia’s work explores the physicality and emotional weight of constructed spaces, particularly the home. Working first in carved wax, she casts elements in pewter which are added to her illustrations to create “three-dimensional drawings.” These hand-drawn illustrations layered on top of vintage blueprints and architectural plans, allow her to connect the fleeting moments of nature with the permanence of architecture as a symbol of safety and shelter. She will have “office hours” at The Branch Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week from noon-4pm. Stop by and see what she’s up to!