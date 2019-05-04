Book People welcomes Cynthia W. Hammer radio host of the Hammer Away Show on Mixxstation and author of The Seven Rivers, a historical novel set in the 70's, which describes seven teenagers growing up on the racially divided waterfront along the Severn River.
Cynthia Hammer Event
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
Apr 4, 2019
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more