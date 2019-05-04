Cynthia Hammer Event

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Book People welcomes Cynthia W. Hammer radio host of the Hammer Away Show on Mixxstation and author of The Seven Rivers, a historical novel set in the 70's, which describes seven teenagers growing up on the racially divided waterfront along the Severn River.

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
8042884346
