Cyber Security Hiring Event

Interview for this job and dozens of other career opportunities at the upcoming TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Events:

Wednesday, September 18th

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Tysons Corner Marriott

8028 Leesburg Pike

Tysons, VA 22182

Register: https://techexpousa.com/event/te-09182019/

Thursday, September 19th

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

DoubleTree by Hilton Baltimore – BWI Airport

890 Elkridge Landing Road

Linthicum Heights, MD 21090

Register: https://techexpousa.com/event/te-09192019/

Secret Clearance or above is required to attend

Please share this information with your network of security-cleared professionals that are qualified to attend.

Companies Participating on September 18th Include (Partial List):

Accenture Federal Services

Applied Research Associates

Assured Consulting Services

CALIBRE

Intelligence Careers

Kearney & Company

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Leidos

NAVAIR

NERC / E-ISAC

OBXtek Inc.

PersuMedia

Raytheon

Ryan Consulting Group

Thorlabs

Companies Participating on September 19th Include (Partial List):

Accenture Federal Services

Assured Information Security

BCT LLC

INNOPLEX

Intelligence Careers

NAVAIR

NERC / E-ISAC

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Thorlabs

Companies with Online Resume Access

The Josef Group

Transformational Security

Hundreds of Job Opportunities are available including Security Analyst, Systems Integrator, Network Engineer, Security Architect, Security/IT Director, Systems Administrator, Network Architect, Forensics Investigator, Auditor, Systems Engineer, Software Developer, Java Developer, Linguists, Software Engineer and many more.

If you are unable to attend, you can still submit your resume for employers to review by registering for the event on TechExpoUSA.com.

For details and to view all upcoming hiring events visit https://techexpousa.com/event-list/

Feel free to contact us with any questions at 212.655.4505 ext. 230 / Samantha@TechExpoUSA.com