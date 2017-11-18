Colonial Williamsburg employees, volunteers and retirees combine to present and sell handmade gifts. Fabulous jams and handmade jewelry are only a portion of the wonderful items available for personal enjoyment or as a special gift for that certain someone. Come join us as we herald the holidays with special gifts for you!
CW Employee Arts & Crafts Show
Historic Triangle Community Services Building 312 Waller Mill Road, Williamsburg, Virginia 23188
Historic Triangle Community Services Building 312 Waller Mill Road, Williamsburg, Virginia 23188 View Map
Crafts
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 18, 2017
Most Popular
From Dirt to Glass
Lovingston leads the farm-to-brew movement. more
New Oyster Cult
Recipes and news from the oyster beat. more
The Memphis Beat
Tennessee's Bluff City remains restless and eager. more