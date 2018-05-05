CW Employee Arts & Crafts Show

Colonial Williamsburg employees, volunteers and retirees combine to present and sell handmade gifts. Luxuriant jams and handmade paintings are only a portion of the fabulous items available for personal enjoyment or as a special gift for that certain someone. Come join us as we celebrate spring with special gifts for you!
