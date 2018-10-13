CUSTOM PORTRAITS WITH ELIZABETH GRAEBER

Our favorite illustrator, Elizabeth Graeber, returns to Quirk for another custom portrait event this October.

Sign up today to have Elizabeth paint a live portrait featuring your very favorite subject! Portraits can include pets, couples, or families. 5 x 7 inch portraits start at $55 for up to 2 subjects and 8 x 10 inch portraits start at $100 for up to 2 subjects. Live portraits are super fun but Elizabeth is prepared to paint from a photograph if your portrait subject can sometimes feel a little restless.

Call us at the gallery to reserve your 20 minute session. Appointments are first come, first served!