Curtis on Tour: Curtis Symphony Orchestra

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Category A $55 | Category B $40 | Category C $25

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

The young musicians of the Curtis Institute of Music are trained to engage a local and global community through the highest level of artistry. Experience these exceptionally gifted musicians take the stage with a performance featuring Beethoven’s Concerto no. 5 in E-flat major, op. 73, “Emperor;” Symphony no. 2 in D major, op. 43, by Jean Sibelius; and a new work by Curtis alumna Gabriella Smith.

"Curtis on Tour is the Nina von Maltzahn Global Touring Initiative of the Curtis Institute of Music."

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
