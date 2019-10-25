Join us for Virginia’s only Contemporary Art Fair featuring 20 exhibitors to collect from, our outdoor Midway where can create art and enjoy a multitude of programming in the Current Theatre!
Current Art Fair
Bon Secours Redskins Training Camp 2401 West Leigh Street, Richmond, Virginia
Bon Secours Redskins Training Camp 2401 West Leigh Street, Richmond, Virginia View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs
Oct 7, 2019Oct 12, 2019
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more