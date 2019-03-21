Cultural Appropriation: Past and Present Voices

Free

Dwight Bigler, associate professor and director of choral activities, School of Performing Arts

Kevin Deas, bass-baritone

Joseph Horowitz, executive director, PostClassical Ensemble

Angel Gil-Ordóñez, music director and conductor, PostClassical Ensemble

For generations, artists, scholars, and cultural critics have explored the question: what are the implications of adapting the arts and culture of underrepresented communities? In this hybrid performance and discussion, engage with guest artists/experts in the history of American music, including spirituals and sorrow songs. Delve into the relationship between

contemporary perspectives on the timely subject of cultural appropriation and those of such luminaries as W.E.B. DuBois, Mark Twain, Zora Neale Hurston, and Antonin Dvořák.

Co-presented with the Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech