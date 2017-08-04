New York-based sound artist, abstract turntablist, and DJ Maria Chavez will put her unique spin on the Cube by merging the practice of improvisation with the inherently unstable conditions of a turntable. This practice allows accidents to dictate each sound piece alongside her award-winning audio/visual work, creating a full sensory experience of sights and sounds.
Cube Fest 2017: Maria Chavez
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Concerts & Live Music