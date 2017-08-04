Cube Fest 2017: Maria Chavez

to Google Calendar - Cube Fest 2017: Maria Chavez - 2017-08-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cube Fest 2017: Maria Chavez - 2017-08-04 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cube Fest 2017: Maria Chavez - 2017-08-04 19:30:00 iCalendar - Cube Fest 2017: Maria Chavez - 2017-08-04 19:30:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

New York-based sound artist, abstract turntablist, and DJ Maria Chavez will put her unique spin on the Cube by merging the practice of improvisation with the inherently unstable conditions of a turntable. This practice allows accidents to dictate each sound piece alongside her award-winning audio/visual work, creating a full sensory experience of sights and sounds.

Info
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
5402315300
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Cube Fest 2017: Maria Chavez - 2017-08-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cube Fest 2017: Maria Chavez - 2017-08-04 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cube Fest 2017: Maria Chavez - 2017-08-04 19:30:00 iCalendar - Cube Fest 2017: Maria Chavez - 2017-08-04 19:30:00
Always Classic Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular