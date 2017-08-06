Cube Fest 2017: "Listening Lounge: Whole Lotta Cube"

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Experience the music of one of the most influential rock bands of all time, Led Zeppelin, through 137.7 multichannel speaker surround sound system. Need we say more?

Featuring

Eric Lyon

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
