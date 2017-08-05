Cube Fest 2017: Community Workshop

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Become part of the Cube Fest family through this educational and informative workshop hosted by Terence Caulkins, one of the designers of the Cube. This master of technology will discuss what makes the Cube so special and provide demonstrations into the Cube’s inner workings. This community event is a must see for anyone interested in learning what makes the Cube tick.

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
