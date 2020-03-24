This exhibition highlights the diverse work of residents and founding members and heighten awareness of the only residency program exclusively for the ceramic arts in the Mid-Atlantic region. Located in Appomattox, Virginia, the Cub Creek Foundation for the Ceramic Arts hosts workshop and educational events and offers a year-long supportive residency in a rural environment. Cub Creek’s facilities have attracted young ceramic artists from around the world. Several foreign residents have stayed in the Atlantic region and contribute significantly to the vitality of ceramic arts here as teachers and professionals. Workshop presenters at Cub Creek, including Resident Director John Jessiman, represent a virtual who’s who of important figures in the field. The exhibition will be a critical reflection of the abiding respect, affection and enthusiasm for the ceramic arts that Cub Creek embodies and promotes.

“Cub Creek: Twenty Years Together” is a contributing exhibition with the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts annual conference in Richmond from March 25-28.