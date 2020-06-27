Crossroads Art Center Turns 18! Open House & Belated Anniversary Celebration

Join Crossroads Art Center for our belated Open House and our 18th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, June 27, from Noon to 4 pm! This event is free and open to the public.

We’ve enjoyed your company virtually for our past two receptions, but we are ready to get together once again and celebrate Crossroads 18th birthday! Thank you to Worthdays for being our nonprofit sponsor. Learn more about Worthday’s, “Because every child deserves to know they’re worth it!” https://www.worthdays.org/

You’ll also get the opportunity to view past and present featured exhibitions in person, such as:

The May 2020 All Media Show featuring juried pieces from a variety of local artists. Juried by Jennifer Glave and BJ Kocen of Glave Kocen.

The Wednesday/Thursday Morning Independent Painting Group Show in which a specific group of artists who paint at CAC will be exhibiting pieces.

2020 Vision, the Chester Artist’s Association Annual Show displaying works from CAA’s member artists.

Come enjoy (again) Darron Franta and Savannah Ball’s exhibition, Duality. A collaboration between fine art nature photographer, and an abstract painter.

CAC was started 18 years ago by Kirby and artist, James Bassfield, when the Shockoe Bottom Arts Center moved to Petersburg. Since then, Bassfield has retired as a partner and Kirby has successfully run the business herself for the last eight years. CAC is the largest art gallery in the area, representing over 225 local artists. We look forward to celebrating with you!

For more information go to: https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/