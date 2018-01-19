Crossroads Art Center Open House and Artist Reception

Open House & Artist Reception - Friday, January 19, 2018 6pm - 9pm

Exhibition Dates: January 19, 2018 - March 4, 2018

Members Show, All-Media Show: Where We Come From: Honoring Our Immigrant Ancestors, Featured artists:

Sandra Nardone Exhibition: Ellis Island Immigrants-Faces of America Exhibit

Her exhibit of 24 portraits of immigrants from the late 1800s to 1920 helps portray the mixed emotions of these people - exhaustion, fear, worry, excitement - but most of all -hope. Sandra will also display an array of her eclectic oils - A Few of My Favorite Things.

Linda Hollett-Bazouzi's Exhibition: A Closer Look-Where Do I REALLY Come From?

As part of “Where We Come from: Honoring our Immigrant Ancestors”, I explore not only my family heritage and familial roots, but also those places, people, and events that have had a part in defining who I am.

Tuckahoe Artist Association Exhibition:

The Tuckahoe Artists Association was founded and held its first meeting on Tuesday April 20, 1971. Membership is drawn from diverse sources in the metropolitan area and consists of established professional artists as well as aspiring new ones. The purpose of the organization is to stimulate interest in the fine arts.