Crossroads Art Center May-June 2018 Exhibits

Exhibition Dates: May 18, 2018 - July 8, 2018

Hours Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday Noon – 4p.m.

SUMMER HOURS: Closed every Sunday starting Memorial Day (May 28)

Juried All-Media Show

Gallery Members Show

Kim Brundage: Identity! RVA: Exploring our Humanity

Identity! focuses on the humanity of each of us and our fellow human beings. Through it, we are seeking to raise awareness and explore issues around how we are all more alike than we might think despite some of our differences. The differences among us might include ethnicity, age, education, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, disability, socio-economic status, height, weight, freckles … well, you get the idea. We are seeking to cultivate empathy, understanding, and connectedness to our neighbors and fellow humans as friends and not as strangers.

There is photography, videography and an interactive component to this project to help viewers get in touch with their feelings about this potentially provocative presentation.

David Tanner: Recent Oil Paintings

Over twenty new figurative and landscape paintings, all created in the last year, making their gallery debut.

Chester Artists Association: Dimensions in Nature

The Chester Artist Association is a not for profit association dedicated to all Artists in and around the Chesterfield Area. Open to all Artist, from the beginning Student to the Professional. Our group mentors, and supports the Arts of Chesterfield VA. We offer workshops, critiques, and educational training and opportunity's to exhibit.

Curney and Students: 15th Annual Show

Curney Nuffer and his group of students will be showcasing their mastery of traditional painting techniques through the depiction of a variety of subject matter. Come see how they blend the skills of the original masters while exhibiting their personal style.