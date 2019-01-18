Crossroads Art Center January Open House + Artist Reception

Join Crossroads Art Center for our January Artist Reception + Open House on January 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Free and open to the public. Come explore our new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist. In addition to great art, Pearl’s Bake Shoppe and their incredible designers have created cakes inspired by artwork! Come one and come all and enjoy food, music, magic and more!

Nonprofit Sponsor: Wine for Cures

http://wineforcures.com/

Live music by Whiskey Django Foxtrot.

Crossroads Art Center has the privilege of hosting the opening reception for the following featured exhibitions:

Featured Exhibitions

Wednesday/Thursday Independent Painters Annual Exhibition

Tuckahoe Artists Association Annual Exhibition

Two Heads...One Heart: An Exhibit Showcasing the Talents of Julie Matre and

Kathy Pantele

Linda Hollett-Bazouzi: Egypt: Curbs and Tea Runners

Juried All-Media Show

Exhibition Dates: January 18, 2019 – March 3, 2019

Exhibition Hours: Mondays – Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sundays 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, please contact Savannah Ball, Manager and Marketing Specialist at (804) 278-8950 or email savannahball@crossroadsartcenter.com.

Crossroads Art Center exhibits the work of emerging and established mid-Atlantic artists and promotes awareness and understanding of art forms, from crafts to fine art. The gallery represents more than 225 artists and is a cultural resource and an active participant in Richmond's thriving arts community.