The Crooked Road is a celebrated year-round destination for traditional music lovers. Make plans to follow the music and join us for the fourth annual Mountains of Music Homecoming along the Crooked Road. Concerts celebrating old-time, bluegrass, gospel, traditional singing and dance, and many other styles will be presented in over 40 different communities where this musical heritage lives and breathes. Come for the evening concerts and stay for a wide variety of cultural experiences, including community meals, gallery exhibits, history walks, artisan demonstrations, outdoor adventures, scenic drives, workshops, educational opportunities and much more.
The Crooked Road's Mountains of Music Homecoming
Various Venues Hampton, Virginia 23669
Various Venues Hampton, Virginia 23669 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
Most Popular
Summer Music Festivals
The ultimate guide for 2018. more
Virginia Distillery Co.
A story of courage and conviction. more
Talkin' Jazz
The only comprehensive collection of Virginia jazz on the web. more