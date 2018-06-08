The Crooked Road's Mountains of Music Homecoming

The Crooked Road is a celebrated year-round destination for traditional music lovers. Make plans to follow the music and join us for the fourth annual Mountains of Music Homecoming along the Crooked Road. Concerts celebrating old-time, bluegrass, gospel, traditional singing and dance, and many other styles will be presented in over 40 different communities where this musical heritage lives and breathes. Come for the evening concerts and stay for a wide variety of cultural experiences, including community meals, gallery exhibits, history walks, artisan demonstrations, outdoor adventures, scenic drives, workshops, educational opportunities and much more.