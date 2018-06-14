Cris Jacobs at Abingdon's Thursday Jams

For fans of: Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Ray LaMontagne

“Outlaw swagger meets blue-eyed soul, with evocative, heartfelt songwriting thrown in for good measure” ~Rolling Stone

June 14th FREE SHOW

Doors: 6:30pm

Opening Act: 7pm

Headliner: 8-9:30pm

Whether alone with just the guitar and his voice or surrounded by a full band, Cris Jacobs enchants listeners with his inspired, poignant songwriting, virtuous guitar playing, and soulfully transcendent voice. Artists across the board have discovered Jacobs’ musicianship and supple versatility, resulting in an impressive variety of formats in which he has played over the last few years.

After a decade, five records, and 200 shows a year as principal songwriter and frontman for beloved Baltimore-based band The Bridge from 2001-2011, Jacobs wasted no time continuing to write music of his own and exploring different configurations for his craft. He released his debut solo album, Songs for Cats and Dogs, in 2012, and continued to perform relentlessly, both with his new band and as a solo artist. In doing so, he quickly garnered the admiration of a variety of predecessors and peers: rock legend Steve Winwood saw Jacobs perform in 2014 and soon invited him to open his national tour. The following year, Sturgill Simpson extended the same invitation. Never limited by genre, Jacobs and New Orleans heavyweight Ivan Neville recorded a collaborative album under the name “Neville Jacobs”, which will be released in 2017. As an adapting, evolving, versatile musician who has survived on his own merit, Jacobs continues to win over audiences of many tastes, as he brings his characteristic authenticity and soul to every set.

Jacobs feels there are common threads across many genres of music, and he has harnessed over a decade of trans-genre exploration on his second solo album, Dust to Gold, released in 2016. The album is a soul-stirring expression of the current chapter of his creative evolution, featuring twelve well-crafted songs that masterfully weave through the sweet and rugged landscape of soul, country, folk, blues, gospel, and rock and roll. Through every turn, one can easily feel Jacobs’ reverence to his influences, but the result is an original, eclectic record with a sound that is authentically his. In a given moment, Jacobs’ guitar playing is gritty, soulful, rich, and lyrical. It’s subtle, yet adventurous. His voice is at once sweet and sultry, with a honeyed whiskey croon that delivers his thoughtful, expressive lyrics.

The opening track, “The Devil or Jesse James”, is a rousing mixture of New Orleans rhythm, blues, and rock and roll with ethereal tendrils of psychedelic guitar reaching out across the soundscape; painting a tale of a man trying to change identities and run away from one’s past. On the album, the full band includes a richly funky rhythm section, featuring Todd Herrington on bass, Dusty Ray Simmons on drums, as well as John Ginty on Hammond organ and keyboards, who has been a master side man for years, working with Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Jewel, Citizen Cope; and most currently tours with the Dixie Chicks.

Cris Jacobs continues to nurture a devoted audience that knows that whatever the instrumentation or setting he plays, it will be richly authentic, and conveyed with an improviser’s curious spirit and palpable presence. We can only expect further evolution from Jacobs, an artist constantly inspired by the search for “those beautiful, sad, inspiring, heartbreaking magical corners of life. The most rewarding, and terrifying part of trying to be an artist is the journey itself, the vulnerability and riskiness in seeking them out trying to express them. Sometimes you hit dead ends, and sometimes you strike pure gold.”

Special Guest Trongone Band:

Rapidly gaining momentum with a sound that falls perfectly between Southern Rock ’n Soul and Americana Jam, The Trongone band is turning heads and making an impact on the east coast. After brothers Andrew and Jonny enlisted much sought-after keyboardist Ben “Wolfe” White, they began packing various venues around Richmond, VA.

Spreading their musical wings, it wasn’t long before The Trongone Band procured a devout fan base and began making a name in neighboring cities, including sel l-out shows in Blacksburg and Harrisonburg. Recently, the band brought on award-winning bassist Todd Herrington to solidify their touring lineup. Herrington adds a crucial dimension of deep pocket groove and funk to the already seasoned unit.

As a collaborative effort, the band is set to push forward touring the east coast in support of their debut full length album, Keys To The House. This four-piece ensemble may not all be related, but with a chemistry so emphatically discernible, it’s fair to call them brothers.

This concert is part of the 6th annual Thursday Jams series, presented by Blue Ridge Beverage. Music will begin 7:00 pm each Thursday at the Abingdon Market Pavilion, with a beer garden benefiting Abingdon Main Street opening at 6:30 pm. A variety of food truck and local vendors will be on hand offering concessions. The events are free, family-friendly, and attendees are encouraged to bring their chairs and or blankets to enjoy the shows. No outside alcohol is allowed. Get more info at https://www.abingdonmusicexperience.com/thursday-jams