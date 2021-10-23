Creighton Farms’ Prestigious Cars & Cappuccino Event

The prestigious automotive event Cars & Cappuccino at Creighton Farms returns this year on October 23 with more rare marques on display from 9 a.m. to noon. The event has developed a large following.

In 2019, Creighton Farms welcomed the Mille Miglia Warm Up USA to the community in partnership with the Italian 1000 Miglia. The historic 1000 Miglia road race takes place annually across Italy and has been called “the most beautiful race in the world.” The race has taken place in Italy for the past 90 years and the Mille Miglia Warm Up USA is expected to return to the U.S., and to Creighton Farms in 2022.

This year, Creighton Farms will again host an exceptional automotive exhibit of rare cars and marques in the spirit of the Mille Miglia. In addition to a “Then and Now” showcase of unique historic models and some current counterparts, the show will include cutting-edge electric cars and conversions.

Past autos on display included a 1972 Intermeccanica Italia Spider, a new Lamborghini Huracan, Aventator and Urus, a 1957 Maserati 300S, a 1967 Austin Healey MK III, 1953 Bristol 403, and a 2020 Rolls Royce Phantom.

Cars & Cappuccino at Creighton Farms takes place on Saturday, Oct. 23 with an opportunity to see the cars from 9 a.m. to noon before they leave for a road rally. Additional cars will remain on display until 1:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available at $60 each and include continental breakfast and a light lunch. For ticket information, visit http://www.destinationmiddleburg.com/cfcarshow2021.