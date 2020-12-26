"Creatures Great and Small" at the VLM

There’s a tiny flea, a giant T-Rex, and everything in between as Rainbow Puppet Productions presents “Creatures Great and Small” at the Virginia Living Museum. The program is a musical celebration of the diversity of creatures found around the world. There is an emphasis on creatures found right here at the museum… including a great blue heron, a barred owl, and a wolf.

These mini-programs are at 11am, 11:20am, 11:40am, Noon, 12:20pm, 12:40pm, 1pm, 1:20pm, 1:40pm, and 2pm., Dec. 26 and 27. Included in museum admission. In the Changing Exhibit Gallery, with social distancing. Tickets must be reserved for ALL; limited to 20 tickets per show. Reserve at thevlm.org/events/museum-events/

The museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

In addition to the show, every visitor will receive a copy of Rainbow’s new book “Creatures Great and Small.” The book is part of Optima Health’s “Read. Learn. Grow” program which has partnered with Rainbow Puppets and author David Messick to provide over 70,000 books to students across Virginia.