The Creator Awards Community Connect @ D.C.

Join us and fellow creators from all across the D.C. area for an interactive forum from 9:00am until 2:30pm.

The Creator Awards Community Connect event offers a chance to learn or improve upon a skill through Masterclasses and workshops; explore new employment opportunities through our Jobs Showcase; buy and browse goods from local D.C. sellers at our Pop-up Market, and more. The Community Connect will also include pitches from finalists competing for financial awards.

While there is no fixed fee for entry, you will have the option to make a suggested donation for charity upon arrival. Check back regularly for more updates and let us know if you can make it.

What are the Creator Awards? The Creator Awards are a new global initiative to recognize and reward creators. It’s a live experience that unites cities, creators and partners as well as an opportunity to win financial awards. The Creator Awards are open to everyone. Anyone can apply, public can attend. (Learn more: creatorawards.wework.com)