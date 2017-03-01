The Arts In The Village Gallery is proud to announce its Featured Artist Exhibit “Creativity Awakened” highlighting the exciting art of glass artist Julie Bahun and vibrant paintings by Ann Marie Williams. The spring season is the primary focus of Julie's works for this special exhibit. She has created intricate floral bouquets, tiny ladybugs, bees and caterpillars, and flower garden bell pendants in an array of vibrant colors, all celebrating the awakening of spring. Her paintings for “Creativity Awakened!” depict vibrant flowers and abstract expressionist paintings with bright colors and movement that celebrate spring.

The dual artist exhibit will be exhibited at the gallery in March with a special artist’s reception March 18 from 4-7.