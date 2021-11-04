Creative Response with Poet Tatiana Figueroa Ramirez

Creative Response to the Parabolic Monolith Iridium

featuring Tatiana Figueroa Ramirez

Thursday, November 4, 5:30pm

Join Tephra Institute of Contemporary Art (Tephra ICA), the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District (BID), Public Art Reston, and poet Tatiana Figueroa Ramirez for a reading in response to Parabolic Monolith Iridium, the 15-foot tall carbon fiber sculpture by light and space artist Gisela Colón, located near the top of James Monroe Park in Washington, DC. This event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP via email at info@tephraica.org. The sculpture is presented by Tephra ICA in partnership with the Golden Triangle BID and is sponsored by Leidos and the Charles P. Johnson & Associates.

This event will take place at James Monroe Park in Washington, DC and is sponsored by Reston Community Center.

About Tatiana Figueroa Ramirez

Born in Puerto Rico and raised in mainland United States, Tatiana Figueroa Ramirez graduated with a BA in English Literature and is a VONA Voices Alumna, having worked with award winning poets Willie Perdomo and Danez Smith. Tatiana primarily performs, teaches poetry workshops, and hosts events in the greater Washington, DC area at venues, including New York University, The Kennedy Center, and The Howard Theatre. She has also performed and taught nationally and in the Dominican Republic. Her work can be found in The Acentos Review, Here Comes Everyone (UK), and other publications. Figueroa Ramirez is the author of two poetry collections, Coconut Curls y Café con Leche and Despojo.