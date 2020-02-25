Creative Forces: An Exhibit in Healing

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The spring art show at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will feature the works of men and women of the armed forces, veterans, and their families and caretakers. The show, titled “Creative Forces: An Exhibit in Healing,” will feature an opening reception on Feb. 25 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the school, which is located at 2 Riverside Circle in Roanoke.

Artists include military members and veterans with brain and other physical injuries and PTSD, family members who engage in art to help cope with the challenges of having a loved one with these conditions, and caregivers who treat the injured.

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
540-526-2588
