Virtual Camp via Zoom.

Revered as a deity or goddess, Mother Earth has many names and faces. Call her Gaia, Pachamama, Houto, or Spider Grandmother, she appears in the creation stories and mythology of many different cultural traditions. Through ancient stories our modern day campers will learn how different peoples around the world live in harmony with nature, and honor Mother Earth's lessons. Our final zoom production will be a celebration of all that our beautiful blue planet provides for us.