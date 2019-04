Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

Learn about several options for creating a family in the 21st century, including same-sex adoption; foster care; gestational contracts and In Vitro Fertilization, INVOcell and other methods of assisted reproduction. Hear from The New Hope Center, Adoptions from the Heart, the Barry Robinson Center and two attorneys who work with same-sex adoptions and gestational contracts. This event is organized by Mahoney & Richmond, PLLC and is free and open to the public.