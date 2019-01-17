Created Equal Film Series in honor of Grady W. Powell: Virginia Voices

For more than a year beginning in 2013, the staff of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture invited Virginians to film their responses to these questions:

What's your favorite place?

What's your family history?

What's in your backyard?

What are your hopes?

The resulting film, entitled Virginia Voices, is a snapshot of Virginia history as told by the people who live and work here. Begin the new year with a documentary that reminds us that we are more alike than we are different.

Free and open to all. RSVP recommended.

This series is named in honor of Reverend Powell, who served on the Virginia Historical Society board for many years and who was instrumental in the development of relevant and accessible programming. He presided over the historic Gillfield Baptist Church, founded in 1788, for thirty-six years.

Created Equal is hosted by the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in partnership with the Richmond Peace Education Center and supported in part by Diversity Richmond’s VHS Guy Kinman Research Award.

The 2018 Created Equal Film Series is presented by Bon Secours.