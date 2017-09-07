Created Equal Film Series in honor of Grady W. Powell: Do Not Resist

The 2016 Tribeca Film Festival winner for Best Documentary, Do Not Resist (2016, 72 minutes) explores the rapid militarization of the police in the United States. Starting on the streets of Ferguson, Missouri, as the community grapples with the death of Michael Brown, the documentary offers a stunning look at the current state of policing in America and a glimpse into the future. It puts viewers in the center of the action—from a ride-along with a South Carolina SWAT team to a Congressional hearing on the proliferation of military equipment in small-town police departments.

This series is named in honor of Rev. Grady W. Powell, Sr., of Petersburg, Virginia, who has served on the VHS board since 1996 and as honorary vice chair since 2011, and is instrumental in the development of relevant and accessible programming. He presided over the historic Gillfield Baptist Church, founded in 1788, for thirty-six years.

Created Equal is hosted by the VHS in partnership with the Richmond Peace Education Center and supported in part by Diversity Richmond’s VHS Guy Kinman Research Award.

The 2017 Created Equal Film Series is presented by Bon Secours.

This program is part of the 2017 VCU Southern Film Festival, which includes the screening of two additional films at the Virginia Historical Society: Loving (Saturday, September 9) and An Outrage (Saturday, September 9).