Created Equal Film Series in honor of Grady W. Powell: Documented: A film by an Undocumented American

Virginia Historical Society 428 North Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220

In 2011, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Jose Antonio Vargas announced in the New York Times Magazine that he was an undocumented immigrant. Documented (2013, 89 minutes) chronicles his journey to America from the Philippines as a child; his journey through America as an advocate for immigration reform; and his journey inward as he reconnects with his mother, whom he hasn’t seen in twenty years.

Created Equal is hosted by the VHS in partnership with the Richmond Peace Education Center, and supported in part by Diversity Richmond’s VHS Guy Kinman Research Award.

The 2017 Created Equal Film Series is presented by Bon Secours.

Virginia Historical Society 428 North Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220
