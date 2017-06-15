Created Equal Film Series in honor of Grady W. Powell: Deep Run

This deeply personal documentary reveals rebirth and courage within America’s conservative Bible Belt as Cole, a transgender man, struggles to find a church that will affirm his identity and support his relationship with his girlfriend, Ashley. With a small group of supportive friends, relatives, and Ashley, Cole’s search for love and belonging leads him to a radical revision of what faith and church can be. An intimate study of young outsiders in an insular Christian community, Deep Run (2015, 75 minutes) explores the intersection of modern identity and faith in the American South.

After the film, Bill Harrison, president and executive director of Diversity Richmond, will comment.

This series is named in honor of Rev. Grady W. Powell, Sr., of Petersburg, Virginia, who has served on the VHS board since 1996 and as honorary vice chair since 2011, and is instrumental in the development of relevant and accessible programming. He presided over the historic Gillfield Baptist Church, founded in 1788, for thirty-six years.

Created Equal is hosted by the VHS in partnership with the Richmond Peace Education Center and supported in part by Diversity Richmond’s VHS Guy Kinman Research Award.

2017 Created Equal Film Series is presented by Bon Secours.