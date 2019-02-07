Created Equal Film Series in honor of Grady W. Powell: The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975

During the rise of The Black Power Movement in the 1960s and 70s, a team of journalists from Sweden were given unprecedented access to prominent members of the movement, including Angela Davis, the SNCC's Stokely Carmichael, and Black Panthers founders Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale. Now, after more than 30 years in storage, this never-before-seen footage spanning nearly a decade of Black Power is being shared by Director Goran Hugo Olsson, whose mixtape highlights the key figures and events in the movement. Commentary by Talib Kweli, Erykah Badu, Abiodun Oyewole, John Forte, and Robin Kelley adds a modern perspective to this essential time capsule of African-American history.

This series is named in honor of Reverend Powell, who served on the Virginia Historical Society board for many years and who was instrumental in the development of relevant and accessible programming. He presided over the historic Gillfield Baptist Church, founded in 1788, for thirty-six years.

