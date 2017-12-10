Crayola’s Newest Crayon, Bluetiful, Will Surprise & Delight Fans In Richmond This Weekend

In September, after months of fan deliberation, 90,000 name submissions and nearly 400,000 votes, Crayola announced “Bluetiful” as the name of its new blue crayon. Now, for the first time, fans and shopper across the nation will have the chance to meet the Bluetiful character and get their hands on the newest hue exclusively at Walmart stores.

Bluetiful will visit 50 Walmart store locations throughout the U.S.– including Richmond. This weekend on Sunday, December 10th, shoppers can meet Bluetiful at Richmond Walmart, snap selfies and take home a free marker and Bluetiful coloring page!

Don’t miss this fun, free event and the first chance to meet the newest member of the Crayola family! Bluetiful is available exclusively at Walmart until December 2017 before it is available nationally in late January 2018.