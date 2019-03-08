Craftsmen’s Spring Classic Art & Craft Festival, Richmond, VA March 8–10th, 2019

The 35th Annual Craftsmen’s Classic Spring Art & Craft Festival features original designs and work from hundreds of talented artists and craftspeople from across America. See the creative process in action as many exhibitors demonstrate throughout the weekend. There is something for every style, taste and budget with items from the most traditional to the most contemporary. This show is a winner of Sunshine Artist “200 Best” awards.

March 8, 2019– Fri. (Hours: 10am – 8pm)

March 9, 2019– Sat. (Hours: 10am – 6pm)

March 10, 2019– Sun. (Hours: 11am – 5pm)

$8/Adult, $1/Child (6-12), Under 6 Free. Free Parking. Enjoy All 3 Days With Your Free Return Pass! Prices and Hours subject to change.

Group Tickets are available in quantities of 15 or more. Call 336-282-5550 for more information.